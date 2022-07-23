(WSYR-TV) — The initiative, Black Girls Don’t Get Love hosts their Prom event on July 23, 2022, at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Syracuse. This is a formal event designated to celebrate and recognize girls of color in the CNY community.

Black Girls Don’t Get Love is working to address the issues about Black mental health, which is often centered around Black women. The term, “strong Black woman” has negatively plagued society for decades and although this work has created dialogue on race in America, the experiences of Black girls have been largely overlooked in the conversation.





Before Prom night, the Black Girls Don’t Get Love team hosted a reading of the Black Girls Don’t Get Love book, so the intention of the Prom would be understood. Prom dresses were also given out at this reading, in partnership with Ninety-Two, to ensure cost would not be an issue for attending the event. Prom attendees also had a chance to get a free dress at Becca’s Closet in Liverpool.

The Prom is sponsored by Gifford Foundation, Allyn Foundation, Garam Group, and Hueber-Breuer Construction. The PGR Foundation, Inc. will include a catered meal, live music, a DJ, a 360-degree photo booth, raffles, games, and more.

Black Girls Don’t Get Love says this is not only a book or a Prom event but a first step to building a worldwide initiative to discuss the importance of Black girls’ experiences in society.