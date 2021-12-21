Promised relief ambulances from FEMA are now in Onondaga County

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Those promised relief ambulances and crews from FEMA are now in Onondaga County and will serve Central New York and Upstate. The resource is part of the National Ambulance Contract.

“It’s good to know they’re here to make sure we’re able to sustain the medical infrastructure here locally for our hospitals and also our neighbors,” said Onondaga County Emergency Management Commissioner Dan Wears.

Their base of operation is at the New York State Fairgrounds, but NewsChannel 9 spotted them parked across from Destiny USA. Commissioner Wears said there are currently 12 ambulances in the County. The rigs and personnel became fully operational last Saturday.

“They have done a couple of transports out of Onondaga County hospitals to other outlying hospitals,” Wears added, “The destinations, we don’t know the specifics of where they went.”

The rigs and crews are not part of the county’s 911 system. When and where a patient is transported is coordinated between the hospital and The New York State Department of Health. Wears said this resource is one way the county is being proactive.

“So that we don’t end up in a situation where we’re having to shut down services or having an adverse impact on the community,” Wears explained.