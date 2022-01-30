Propane heater causes second major fire in less than 24 hours in Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Fire Department responded to a call for a fire in a detached garage Sunday night. Their second major fire in less than 24 hours.

At around 5:16 p.m., the Fire Department says they arrived at 393 Cortland Avenue to find a large two-story detached garage fully engulfed in flames.

Courtesy of Syracuse Fire Department’s Facebook Page

The first-arriving District Chief immediately confirmed that no one was inside the structure and ordered crews to battle the blaze from the exterior Syracuse FD says.

A further investigation done by the Members of the Fire Investigation Bureau determined that a propane heater caused the fire.

While working to extinguish the flames, incident commanders were prompted to rotate fire companies into the scene so that firefighters could change out of frozen turnout gear.

After nearly an hour of working in frigid temperatures, firefighters were able to get the fire under control. Syracuse FD says there was no damage to any nearby homes, and no injuries were reported.