Proposal to make Syracuse one of nation’s most remote-friendly work environments on table for Common Council

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — More than a year into the pandemic and some people are still working remotely while others are slowly making the return to the office. And some may decide to stay home even when it is safe to gather again.

That’s why one Syracuse Common Councilor is proposing to make the city one of the most remote work-friendly environments in the nation.

Councilor Michael Greene is proposing to invest $16 million of the $126 million the city received through the American Rescue plan to upgrade neighborhood libraries to create state-of-the-art co-working spaces at no cost to residents.

If approved by the Common Council, four of the city’s eight branches would be selected and the project could start as soon as next year.