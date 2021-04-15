Proposal to re-design downtown Oswego’s East First Street released

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The City of Oswego released a proposal Thursday to re-design East First Street, between East Bridge Street and East Cayuga Street.

Traffic is currently four lanes. The proposed plan will reduce it to two lanes and replace parallel parking with diagonal parking, similar to West First and West Second Streets.

The city hopes to calm traffic, add parking, and introduce additional greenspace.

The area has experienced a significant amount of construction and redevelopment. Two of the city’s large Downtown Revitalization Projects (DRI) have appeared along East First Street, including the indoor Lake Ontario waterpark and the new construction of a 70-unit mixed-use building, including 3,500 square feet of ground-level commercial space.

“Our proposed east first street redesign project will significantly improve downtown and allow us to replicate the success and progress we’re experiencing in downtown on the west side of the river,” said Mayor Billy Barlow. “As some large-scale projects go through construction and begin to open, we need to improve public space around areas seeing an influx of private investment. Our project complements the new developments and will make the east side of downtown more enjoyable and attractive.”

Funding for the project will come from the federal government’s American Rescue Plan. The Common Council will vote on the project during the Administrative Services Committee on Monday, April 20.

City officials hope to break ground on this project in June, which would coincide with the repaving of the street.