Prostitution charges against Oswego landlord could be dropped

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — An Oswego landlord arrested for allegedly trying to patronize a prostitute could have the charges dropped if he stays out of trouble for the next six months.

According to Oswego County District Attorney Greg Oakes, the victim recanted her story but charges have not been dropped against Doug Waterbury because there’s enough reason to believe the incident did take place.

Oakes says charges against Waterbury will be dropped in six months if he stays out of criminal trouble. Waterbury also made a donation of $500 to Oswego County Opportunities Services, an organization that provides help to victims of sexual and domestic abuse.

Waterbury was arrested in December and charged with public lewdness and patronizing a prostitute for an incident that happened on September 30.