HUNTER, N.Y. (WTEN) — It’s important to keep an eye on your pets when they’re outside—especially during the Spring, according to the Friends of the Feathered and Furry Wildlife Center in Hunter. A month ago, volunteers from the nonprofit found a baby red fox on a snow-covered lawn after an interaction with someone’s domestic dog.

“He had superficial wounds but also presented with what appeared to be nerve damage, possibly from being shaken by the dog,” the organization wrote in an online statement. “His prognosis wasn’t good, but we wanted to give him every chance to respond to treatment.”

The little guy was unable to stand on his own, at first. Thankfully, he has since recovered, and today is standing and walking.

“This fox kit is lucky so far as these domestic animal and wildlife interactions can be prevented,” added a spokesperson for the nonprofit. “Pet owners have a responsibility to keep [their] pets supervised, especially during Spring baby season. Let wild be wild.”

David Mizejewski, a spokesperson for the National Wildlife Federation, agreed. “Do not try to take care of a wild animal yourself,” he added. “Caring for wildlife is a round-the-clock job and requires special training to do properly. Unfortunately, well-meaning attempts by untrained people may result in the death of the animal.”

Mizejewski also offers species-specific tips in his online blog. Overall, he stresses that rescuing any wild animal in need is best left to trained professionals. And keep an eye on those pets too, he noted.