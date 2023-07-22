MANLIUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Several Manlius neighbors reached out to NewsChannel 9 about what they are calling a troubling protest at the Swan Pond on Saturday.

As many as six men gathered at the Swan Pond holding up signs reading slogans such as, “WHITE LIVES MATTER,” “SAVE THE SWANS END IMMIGRATION” and “PROTECT THE HISTORIC AMERICAN NATION.”

NewsChannel 9 reached out to Manlius Mayor Paul Whorrall who tells us in an email the rally was not approved by the Village and they “just showed up.”

Photos of the rally can be seen below:

Photos courtesy of Jeanne McArdle

NewsChannel 9 will keep you updated as this story develops.