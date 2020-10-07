Protest in Syracuse over Armenia/Azerbaijan conflict

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A rally took place in Syracuse on Tuesday night in support of Armenia.

The Armenian community came together to call for an end of attacks on Armenia by Azerbaijan and Turkey. They’re also calling for more accurate coverage of the conflict.

They said Azerbaijan is targeting and shelling civilian areas in Armenia. More than 200 people have been killed since the attacks began.

“This seems really, really far away and it seems like it’s not about us, but people in our community are affected personally and even if we’re not affected personally, this is a human rights issue,” said protester Hasmik Djoulakin.

They gathered outside Congressman John Katko’s office to urge support for a bipartisan house resolution condemning the attacks.

