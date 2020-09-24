Protest related to Breonna Taylor case planned for Clinton Square in Syracuse Thursday night

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) — A protest is planned for Thursday evening at 7 p.m. in Clinton Square regarding the Breonna Taylor case in Louisville, Kentucky., according to a social media post by local Black Lives Matter organizers.

The office of Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh alerted the media that a planned news conference concerning the city’s conversion to money-saving LED streetlights, also planned for Clinton Square has been postponed to a later date out of respect to the protest.

Breonna Taylor, a Black woman, was killed when police in Louisville, armed with a no-knock search warrant for drugs, broke into her apartment. Her boyfriend, claiming he believed the police to be intruders, fired a shot from a handgun he legally possessed. The shot injured one of the officers, and all three police officers involved in the incident returned fire. Taylor was shot seven times and killed.

On Wednesday, protests erupted in Louisville when a grand jury investigating the case issued no indictments for Taylor’s death. One officer however was indicted on charges connected to several bullets entering a neighboring apartment with people inside.

Related Content Kentucky governor calls for release of Breonna Taylor evidence

During the protests in Louisville Thursday night, two Louisville Police Officers were shot and wounded. Police report a suspect in that incident is in custody.

Earlier this month, the city of Louisville reached an out of court settlement with Taylor’s family for $12 million and a promise to implement police reforms.

Taylor, 26, worked as an Emergency Medical Technician.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9