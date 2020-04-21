Quick Links: CNY Coronavirus Cases | Interactive Map of COVID-19 Cases in the U.S. | NYS Health Department | CDC Website | Essential Services | Unemployment FAQ | Where To Obtain Health Insurance | How To Make A Mask | Store Hours| City of Oswego Assistance | Live Map of COVID-19 Cases

Protest takes place in Buffalo after New York on PAUSE is extended

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Resentment and frustrations are growing across the country and in New York State as stay-at-home orders keep the economy shut down.

A protest took place outside the Buffalo City Hall on Monday after the governor extended the New York on PAUSE initiative through May 15.

“I’m here just to say we are not part of New York City,” said protester Paul. “We don’t want to be part of New York City. There’s no reason why the church can’t reopen, the businesses, restaurants can’t be open.”

Demonstrations against the restrictions have broken out in recent days to pressure governors to life social distancing measures.

