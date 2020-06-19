Protesters bring attention Syracuse south side ‘food desert’

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Protesters continued to march in the City of Syracuse on Thursday.

The group, known as “Last Chance for Change,” marched outside city limits to Nedrow. The group stopped at Green Hills Farms grocery store to show how far people on the south side have to go to find a grocery store.

“One of the representatives of Last Chance for Change has put out a petition to try and get a grocery store back on the south side,” said Curtis Chaplin, a leader of the protest. “We would love for that to happen.”

According to data from Onondaga County, grocery stores are hard to come by in the City of Syracuse which makes it even harder to find healthy options.

Here is an excerpt talking about the food environment in the city:

The type and density of food retailers can impact whether individuals and families are able to access fresh and healthy food options. Table 6 provides a breakdown of the number of different types of food retailers present in Onondaga County. Fast food restaurants are the most frequent, with 428 located in Onondaga County, followed by full service restaurants. There are 208 convenience stores located in the county, with the majority of these falling within the city of Syracuse. Convenience stores, which can often be a main source of food in some neighborhoods, frequently offer high-calorie low nutrient options. Access to fresh fruits and vegetables can be challenging in convenience stores which typically stock shelf stable items. However, in recent years, many local convenience stores have worked to incorporate fresh healthy options. The Onondaga County Health Department has supported some of these efforts through technical assistance and mini-grants to local stores. Additionally, there are 15 farmer’s markets in Onondaga County.

In the picture below, the orange areas represent “food deserts.” They are defined as areas where census tracts where the poverty rate is greater than 20 percent and where 33 percent or more of residents are more than 0.5 miles from the nearest supermarket.

This is a map from @OnondagaCounty of @Syracuse1848



The orange areas are considered "Food deserts"



We will explain what that means tonight on @NewsChannel9 #ElevenAt11 #LocalSYR pic.twitter.com/9bzNBdOfaS — Josh Martin (@JoshMartinNC9) June 19, 2020

You can read the full report here.