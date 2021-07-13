Protesters in Syracuse advocating for Cuba as economic conditions worsen

Cubans protesting on sidewalk

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –Central New Yorkers with roots in Cuba are very concerned, with Cuba going through its worst economic crisis in decades. 

Tuesday night in downtown Syracuse, there was a show of support for protesters in Cuba. 

The scene right outside the Syracuse Federal Building downtown included Cuban flags being waved and draped around shoulders in a show of solidarity.   

On the island, Cubans have been taking to the streets against the government with a lack of food and medicine. An economic crisis has been made worse by the pandemic and U.S. sanctions.

