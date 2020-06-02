Interactive Maps

Protestors in Ithaca block intersection on Monday

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

ITHACA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Protesters took to the streets in Ithaca on Monday and blocked a major intersection.

The Ithaca Voice took the video above by Cayuga and Clinton Streets.

At one point, two pickup trucks tried to get through the crowd, but protesters moved to block them.

Ithaca Police said there was contact, but that no one was seriously hurt and there were no arrests.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

