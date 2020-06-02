Protestors in Ithaca block intersection on Monday

ITHACA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Protesters took to the streets in Ithaca on Monday and blocked a major intersection.
The Ithaca Voice took the video above by Cayuga and Clinton Streets.
At one point, two pickup trucks tried to get through the crowd, but protesters moved to block them.
Ithaca Police said there was contact, but that no one was seriously hurt and there were no arrests.
