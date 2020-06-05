Interactive Maps

Protestors march down Erie Boulevard from ShoppingTown Mall to Syracuse

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) — Black Lives Matter protesters spent Friday afternoon marching down the driving lanes of Erie Boulevard East, from ShoppingTown Mall to Syracuse.

They left the area of ShoppingTown mid-afternoon and stopped at Patrol East, a Syracuse Police Department facility where most road patrol officers are based, as well as the traffic division.

They have now left Patrol East and are heading toward downtown.

NewsChannel 9’s Adrienne Smith is on the scene and has provided these tweets:

This is a developing story and will be updated as new information becomes available. Stay tuned to LocalSYR.com and NewsChannel 9.

