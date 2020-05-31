Protests in Syracuse; curfew enacted; some damage to businesses

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Following a Saturday night of protests in Syracuse, some damage to downtown businesses occurred, and Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh declared a State of Emergency and enacted a curfew immediately.
Syracuse Police Chief Kenton Buckner added that after Saturday night’s events, less than 10 people were arrested, with some police officers having to use non-lethal force in response to the crowds.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App