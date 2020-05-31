Interactive Maps

Restart NY

Coronavirus Coverage

Senior Spotlight


CNY Cases Cayuga County Chenango County Cortland County Madison County Oneida County Onondaga County Oswego County Tompkins County Wayne County

Protests in Syracuse; curfew enacted; some damage to businesses

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Following a Saturday night of protests in Syracuse, some damage to downtown businesses occurred, and Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh declared a State of Emergency and enacted a curfew immediately.

Syracuse Police Chief Kenton Buckner added that after Saturday night’s events, less than 10 people were arrested, with some police officers having to use non-lethal force in response to the crowds.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected