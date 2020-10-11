Provisions Bakery closes doors but will provide new recovery program for employees

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Provisions Bakery has been closed since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in March, and they never even had the chance to reopen. However, there still is light at the end of the oven.

For 30 years, it’s been a bakery serving more than just sweet and tasty treats. Provisions has also served as a place of hope, providing employment to dozens of people recovering from a mental health diagnosis.

All of our programs are really focused on helping people succeed in the community, whether that’s at home, school, work or play. Provisions was really part of that work component, helping those who have a mental health diagnosis in their recovery, by teaching them job skills so they could find more permanent employment. Matt Seubert, Associate Executive Director, Access CNY

Located in Armory Square, Provisions depended on two things, foot traffic and the downtown work community.

“During the pandemic and really long term, we don’t know what those are going to look like moving forward. So, it became an increasingly difficult decision to make, but one that was probably the right decision for those we serve in the community,” said Seubert.

In addition to the uncertainty, the lack of funding and resources from Onondaga County pushed Provisions to close for good.

We closed our doors in March like so many other restaurants and our hope was that in a couple of months, we would be able to reopen, and as time went on, as the pandemic reached it’s sixth and seventh month, it just became increasingly clear that was not going to happen for us. Matt Seubert, Associate Executive Director, Access CNY

But as the saying goes, one door closes and another one opens. Access CNY will provide a new way of supporting Provisions employees with a soft skills readiness program.

We know they have the hard baking and customer service skills, but now really working on some of those soft skills which will make them more employable so everything from work attire and hygiene, to motivation, a social skills training, how to prepare an application, a resume, how to do an effective job search, and tours on other sites where they could work. Matt Seubert, Associate Executive Director, Access CNY

Access CNY is asking for your help. If you’d like to extend employment opportunities for those Provisions employees recovering from a mental health diagnosis, you can send an email to info@AccessCNY.org.