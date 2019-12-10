PSLA at Fowler is one step closer to having its own football stadium

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — PSLA at Fowler took another step towards building its new football stadium as they poured the concrete base for the stadium on Tuesday, December 10th.
The PSLA at Fowler football team hasn’t played on South Geddes Street since 2009. The Falcons have called Corcoran High School their home for the past decade.
Funding for the new stadium was approved in April, and it’s supposed to include a field, lights, and tennis courts. No date has been set for the first home kickoff.
