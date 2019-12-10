PSLA at Fowler is one step closer to having its own football stadium

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — PSLA at Fowler took another step towards building its new football stadium as they poured the concrete base for the stadium on Tuesday, December 10th.

The PSLA at Fowler football team hasn’t played on South Geddes Street since 2009. The Falcons have called Corcoran High School their home for the past decade.

Funding for the new stadium was approved in April, and it’s supposed to include a field, lights, and tennis courts. No date has been set for the first home kickoff. 

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected