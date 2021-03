SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — For the first time in years, the students from PSLA at Fowler are practicing and playing on their own field.

Tuesday, a ribbon-cutting ceremony was held to mark the opening of the new field turf stadium.

About a decade ago, Fowler’s old grass field was torn up as part of a sewer project in that area, and a new field was never built until last year.