SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — With the sectional brackets released over the weekend, the teams that didn’t make the playoffs have been lining up their crossover games today.

That includes Public Service Leadership Academy (PSLA) at Fowler, who forfeit last week’s game after a fight took place the week before during a game at Watertown, where there was alleged use of racial slurs on the field.

According to Michael Henesey, director of community partnerships at the Syracuse City School District, PSLA at Fowler will play ITC in a crossover game on Wednesday, Oct. 25 at 4:30 p.m. at PSLA.

Syracuse Schools Superintendent Anthony Davis told NewsChannel 9 last week that he told students “I understand” about their reaction but also said he would hold students accountable.

“I also apologized to them because I think we need to be very deliberate in making sure they’re protected when they go to environments that could be hostile or detrimental to their safety. So we are going to do everything that we need to do to make sure that we’re there to support,” said Davis in an interview with NewsChannel 9 on Thursday, Oct. 19.

You can read both statements from schools here.