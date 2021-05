SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County is holding a vaccine clinic at PSLA Fowler High School on Monday for ages 12 and up.

The clinic is from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and you can register on their site.

This is one of the three new clinics that County Executive Ryan McMahon announced after the CDC approved the Pfizer vaccine for ages 12 to 15.