Public hearing held on proposed Chick-Fil-A in Clay postponed again

CLAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Neighbors that were hoping to learn more about the proposed Chick-Fil-A in the Town of Clay on Wednesday night were left disappointed.

Town officials had to push back the public hearing to the next board meeting date.

Wednesday’s hearing was also pushed back by a month before. NewsChannel 9 spoke with the Town of Clay supervisor about why the hearing was postponed again.

“Apparently there’s some questions with a turnaround or something that they haven’t completely worked out with the current tenant,” said Supervisor Damian Ulatowski.

The town planning commissioner said the old Pizzeria Uno on Route 31 will be torn down in order to make room for Chick-Fil-A’s second Central New York location.

