Public hearing held on proposed Chick-Fil-A in Clay postponed again

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

CLAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Neighbors that were hoping to learn more about the proposed Chick-Fil-A in the Town of Clay on Wednesday night were left disappointed.

Town officials had to push back the public hearing to the next board meeting date.

Wednesday’s hearing was also pushed back by a month before. NewsChannel 9 spoke with the Town of Clay supervisor about why the hearing was postponed again.

“Apparently there’s some questions with a turnaround or something that they haven’t completely worked out with the current tenant,” said Supervisor Damian Ulatowski.

The town planning commissioner said the old Pizzeria Uno on Route 31 will be torn down in order to make room for Chick-Fil-A’s second Central New York location.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected