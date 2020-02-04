TOWN OF CLAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — After being postponed twice, neighbors in the Town of Clay finally learned more about the proposed Chick-Fil-A restaurant.
The developers came back on Monday night after requesting a last minute delay before the previous hearing was set to begin.
They have shifted the building location to the west. Drive-thru traffic will not interfere with those who want to eat in.
NewsChannel 9 was told that the earliest construction could start was early spring.
No word Monday night on if that timetable has changed.
Public hearing held on proposed Chick-Fil-A in Clay
