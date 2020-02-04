Public hearing held on proposed Chick-Fil-A in Clay

TOWN OF CLAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — After being postponed twice, neighbors in the Town of Clay finally learned more about the proposed Chick-Fil-A restaurant.

The developers came back on Monday night after requesting a last minute delay before the previous hearing was set to begin.

They have shifted the building location to the west. Drive-thru traffic will not interfere with those who want to eat in.

NewsChannel 9 was told that the earliest construction could start was early spring.

No word Monday night on if that timetable has changed.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9