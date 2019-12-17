Public hearing on proposed Chick-fil-A in Clay moved to January

CLAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Monday night’s public hearing on a proposed Chick-fil-A along Route 31 in the Town of Clay has been pushed back to next month
NewsChannel 9 has learned that the hearing will now take place on Wednesday, January 22 at 7:30 p.m.
The town’s planning commissioner says the old Pizzeria Uno on Route 31, which closed a year ago, will be torn down in order to make room for Chick-fil-A’s second Central New York location.
The earliest construction could start is in the spring.
