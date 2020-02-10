Public hearing on Syracuse lead legislation scheduled for Wednesday

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Neighbors will have the chance to weigh in on new legislation aimed at combatting lead in the city.

The new law, which was announced by Mayor Ben Walsh in his State of the City Address, will allow city inspectors to test rental properties in Syracuse for lead paint. Code inspectors can then cite it as a code violation, making it harder for landlords to allow lead issues to slip through the cracks.

As of now, inspectors only cite for chipped or cracked paint.

The council will be holding the public hearing on Wednesday at city hall.

