Public hearing tonight on Syracuse lead legislation

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Neighbors will have the chance to weigh in on new legislation aimed at combatting lead in the City of Syracuse. The legislation would make ith harder for landlords to allow lead issues to slip through the cracks.

NewsChannel 9 spoke with the Central New York Community Foundation president and the common councilor advocating for the new law, who both want to see this change come to life.

“In the past, when a child got poisoned, when we see the elevated levels at the doctor’s, we go back and try to find out where in the environment they got poisoned. With this legislation, looking at all the properties and when we go in to check, we’ll be able to find the lead before it poisons the children, not the other way around,” said Syracuse Common Councilor Joe Driscoll.

“Those same neighborhoods, you see elevated evictions, lower third grade reading levels, incidents of violence, and gunshots, so where you have these concentrations of poverty, you have these other indicators. In the case of lead poisoning, it undermines all these other academic opportunities, so the communities have made a lot of progress. Grad rates are up, a number of indicators in the city are moving in a positive direction. This is something that holds us back,” said Peter Dunn, President of the Central New York Community Foundation.

The council will be holding the public hearing on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall.

