Public ice skating at Crisafulli Rink begins October 24

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Free public ice skating will happen at Crisafulli Rink in Oswego beginning on Saturday, October 24.

“We’re working hard to continue providing Oswego residents the services and activities they expect. By implementing standard rules and regularly cleaning and sanitizing our rink, we can safely offer open skating for the general public this season,” said Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow. “While the easy decision would be to close public skating, we’re putting in extra effort to safely host public skate as we encourage our children to stay active and engaged during the on-going pandemic.”

COVID-19 rules have been put into place, including limiting skating sessions to 50 people. Spectators will not be allowed, and masks and hand sanitizing will be required.