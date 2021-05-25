Public information website launched to present proposed reconstruction of Old Liverpool Road

LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Department of Transportation will host a Public Information Web Site to present the proposed reconstruction of the Old Liverpool Road Reconstruction Project in the town of Salina through Friday, June 18, 2021.

To access the website, click here.

The proposed project is located on Old Liverpool Road approximately 300 feet south of the Electronics Parkway intersection in the Town of Salina. The project is scheduled for construction in 2024.

The project is a locally administered federal aid project. It is being progressed by the Onondaga County Department of Transportation in coordination with the New York State Department of Transportation.

Presently, the project is in the preliminary design phase. A detailed overview of the project, along with a question and comment tab will be available on the website.

Representatives from the Onondaga County Department of Transportation and the design consultant will answer questions from interested parties and will obtain comments and input for the final design.