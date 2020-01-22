CLAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Neighbors will finally have the chance to weigh in on a proposed Chick-Fil-A along Route 31 in the Town of Clay after the original public hearing was pushed back a month.
The town’s planning commissioner says the old Pizzeria Uno on Route 31, which closed a year ago, will be torn down in order to make room for Chick-Fil-A’s second Central New York location.
The earliest that construction is expected to start would be this coming spring.
Wednesday night’s meeting is at 7:30 p.m.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Dave Matthews Band set to perform at St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
- A look at the 2020 Syracuse football schedule
- Public meeting in Clay tonight on proposed Chick-Fil-A
- TechBytes: 1/22/20
- The List: 1/22/20
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App