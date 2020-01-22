Public meeting in Clay tonight on proposed Chick-Fil-A

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

CLAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Neighbors will finally have the chance to weigh in on a proposed Chick-Fil-A along Route 31 in the Town of Clay after the original public hearing was pushed back a month.

The town’s planning commissioner says the old Pizzeria Uno on Route 31, which closed a year ago, will be torn down in order to make room for Chick-Fil-A’s second Central New York location. 

The earliest that construction is expected to start would be this coming spring. 

Wednesday night’s meeting is at 7:30 p.m.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected