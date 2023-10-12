ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The New York State Public Service Commission unanimously voted ‘yes’ on a proposed rate hike from RG&E and NYSEG.

In June 2023, RG&E and NYSEG submitted a revised rate case with PSC. Under the new plan, RG&E’s electric rates would go up 16% and gas rates would rise just below 11% over the next three years. RG&E estimates that impact bills by about $10 per customer per month.

The plans also came after PSC expanded its investigation into both RG&E and NYSEG due to a surge in billing complaints and issues with the two utilities’ customer service.

PSC statement on customer service issues

Considering the companies’ recent customer service metrics and the ongoing investigation into billing and complaint issues at the two utilities, the joint proposal includes negative rate adjustments totaling $18.5 million to be applied for ratepayer benefit and used to lower rates going forward. The negative rate adjustments are company financial enforcement payments for missing specified billing and customer service metrics. The $18.5 million negative rate adjustment represents a significant financial consequence for missing the consumer service metrics. Meanwhile, the Department and the Commission continue to investigate potential aspects related to billing complaint increases at the companies. Moreover, going forward, If the companies miss any future individual consumer service metrics for two years consecutively, the negative rate adjustment penalty would double to $37 million.

The commission voted Thursday afternoon. The meeting can be found on the Department of Public Service’s website.