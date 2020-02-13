Public Service Commission to investigate Spectrum outage

CENTRAL NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — The New York Public Service Commission has announced that it’s investigating the Spectrum outage from this past weekend.

The Saturday outage left millions of customers without cable, phone or internet services.

The outage, which was caused by damaged fiber-optics, affected people all across the Northeast.

Customers can apply to get a credit from the company by calling their customer service line or chatting with them online.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9