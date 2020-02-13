Public Service Commission to investigate Spectrum outage

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

CENTRAL NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — The New York Public Service Commission has announced that it’s investigating the Spectrum outage from this past weekend.

The Saturday outage left millions of customers without cable, phone or internet services.

The outage, which was caused by damaged fiber-optics, affected people all across the Northeast.

Customers can apply to get a credit from the company by calling their customer service line or chatting with them online.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Happy Valentine’s Day from NewsChannel 9!

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected