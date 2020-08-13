Public speaks out for and against Oswego County Sheriff after flag controversy

OSWEGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Neighbors in Oswego County got the chance to confront Sheriff Don Hilton over the recent controversy surrounding a President Donald Trump flag.
The flag was flown aboard one of the county’s marine patrol boats during a Trump flotilla.
Hilton was noticeably absent during Thursday’s county legislature meeting. Those for and against the sheriff spoke out during the public comment period period of the meeting.
One neighbor said: “The truth is, he knows his actions are wrong. A man with integrity would admit his error in judgment.”
Another neighbor, Joe Saltalamachia, said the following: “When someone’s trying to be a nice guy and does something and now he’s gonna get crucified for it? No, I don’t like that, don’t like that.”
Hilton recently said that elections are for those who felt offended by the Trump flag.
Hilton released the following statement on Thursday afternoon:
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Syracuse man sentenced to nearly 8 years in prison on gang-related charges
- Pres. Trump admits he’s blocking postal cash to stop mail-in votes
- RCSD to practice fully remote learning for first 10 weeks of the school year
- Free coronavirus tests an instant hit with border commuters
- Family Healthcast: 8/13/2020
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App