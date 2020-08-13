Public speaks out for and against Oswego County Sheriff after flag controversy

OSWEGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Neighbors in Oswego County got the chance to confront Sheriff Don Hilton over the recent controversy surrounding a President Donald Trump flag.

The flag was flown aboard one of the county’s marine patrol boats during a Trump flotilla.

Hilton was noticeably absent during Thursday’s county legislature meeting. Those for and against the sheriff spoke out during the public comment period period of the meeting.

One neighbor said: “The truth is, he knows his actions are wrong. A man with integrity would admit his error in judgment.”

Another neighbor, Joe Saltalamachia, said the following: “When someone’s trying to be a nice guy and does something and now he’s gonna get crucified for it? No, I don’t like that, don’t like that.”

Hilton recently said that elections are for those who felt offended by the Trump flag.

Hilton released the following statement on Thursday afternoon: