SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– A controversial and highly anticipated vote on a proposed $85 million aquarium in Syracuse’s Inner Harbor is less than 24 hours away and it’s a project that’s divided the community down the middle.

We’ve heard from county legislators who are for the project and others who are against it stating that there’s been a lack of input from the community, but Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon disagreed Monday when asked.

“We’ve done an amazing amount of public outreach,” he said, citing various telephone town halls and places he’s visited to talk to community members about the project.

So we went and asked people for ourselves what they think about an aquarium in Syracuse’s Inner Harbor and the response was mixed.

“I mean I’m all for it just not right now.” Andre Thomas, Syracuse Native

He would rather see that money invested into the city’s neighborhoods and used to help curb gun violence.

But for mom, Anna Stanford having another place to take her son during the summer would be beneficial.

“We love aquariums and he’s for it so I’m going to be for it,” she said. “Anything I can do in the area and remain in the area that we can do this summer or next summer I’m for it.”

A decision is now in the hands of 17 Onondaga County Legislators. The vote is scheduled for 1pm Tuesday, August 2nd. A public comment period is on the agenda ahead of the vote.