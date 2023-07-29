LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Puerto Rican Festival of Syracuse welcomed the community to Sharkey’s in Liverpool on Saturday, July 29, for a celebration of culture. With a packed schedule of live performances, craft vendors and food trucks, this event helped bring a little bit of Puerto Rico to Central New York.

“Puerto Ricans are very proud of their culture,” said Jesus Rolon, the festival organizer. “Doing things like this, it helps us be closer to our island… It helps a little bit having a little bit of our island in Syracuse.”

Not only did they celebrate their Puerto Rican heritage and culture, they also honored a young life taken from the Syracuse community too soon.

The 2023 Puerto Rican Festival queen, Alejandra Caceres, was given a scholarship named in honor of Brexialee Torres-Ortiz. 11-year-old Brexi was shot and killed in January.

Caceres said, “I talked to her mother and it’s really special to me, because she said she couldn’t see her daughter do great things. She couldn’t use this towards her daughter, but she knows I’ll be able to do it in her honor. And it’s really special to me.”

The scholarship presentation and naming of the 2023 festival queen were just two of the many events on the festival schedule this year, and Rolon says more events are coming soon for Hispanic heritage month in September.

He explained, “This is a preview of what we’re going to have and all the events we’re going to have throughout the month to celebrate the Latino community in Syracuse.”

More information on those upcoming events can be found on Facebook at Puerto Rican Festival Syracuse NY and Dale315.