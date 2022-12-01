PULASKI, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — If a picture is worth a thousand words, then you can just tell by the way Robin Philips scrolls through the ones on her phone, what her experience was like at the White House.

Before arriving, Philips and other volunteers from around the country were busy creating decorations and ornaments.

“It blew me a way, blew me away. When I walked through the door the first time I had chills.” Robin Philips, Designs of Elegance Owner

The Pulaski native knows all about snow, but she had to create her own to be displayed.

“We made snow balls on the lawn out of styrofoam balls. We slathered them in joint compound and rolled them in artificial snow for the snowballs,” said Philips.

Then they went to assemble the decor inside the White House.

Her favorite assignment? Creating topiaries out of bells per request of her team leader.

“She looked at it and I’m like, ‘What?’ she goes, ‘I love it,’ she goes, ‘You go girl,'” Philips explained.

Now, it is part of the archive and could be included in future holiday displays.

“I don’t even know if I could put it in words. It’s very humbling.” Robin Philips

And it was inspiring. Philips says more than 60,000 people will visit the the White House between Thanksgiving and Christmas.

She’s been inspired to redecorate her trees at home and her floral shop.

“I would add the garland with the recipes and everything like what’s in the China Room,” Philips said.

There’s even more she plans to do. She can’t wait to share a little bit of the White House with the people here.

When asked if she would do it again, Philips said, possibly – only because it was challenging being away from her business for that long.