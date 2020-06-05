Pulaski High School seniors get huge surprise from owners of Healthway Family of Brands

PULASKI, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Seniors at Pulaski High School found a very pleasant surprise in their email inbox Friday morning. A video link announcing each one of them was receiving a $250 gift.

The gift was made by the Lobdell family, owners of Healthway Family of Brands, which has its global headquarters in Pulaski.

Valedictorian Mariah McConnell tells NewsChannel 9, “I opened the video and I was like, whoa, that’s cool, that’s awesome.”

She says news traveled fast among the 87 members of this year’s senior class.

“They’re like, this is awesome, can’t believe it. I know some of my friend’s parents are in tears,” McConnell adds.

“To whom much is given, much is expected,” Vinny Lobdell, president of Healthway Family of Brands, tells NewsChannel 9.

The company has seen demand high for its air purification systems in 30 countries around the world, but he says their costs have also gone up.

“So, as we’ve thrived through during this time so many others have been impacted negatively and we wanted to invest in the community that’s invested in us, and who better than the senior class that is struggling from a hope standpoint,” Lobdell adds.

The Lobdell family has invested millions of dollars in Pulaski by locating its business there, employing dozens of people from the Village and surrounding areas.

They’ve also spent millions of dollars to fix up several buildings in Pulaski including the historic Kallet Theater, which was in significant decline before they bought it and returned it to its glory in 2016.

“It’s more about the people that live here and again it goes back to the graduating seniors who better than to instill that spark of hope in than the seniors that are going to go out and be the next generation of leaders in our community and hopefully well beyond that,” Lobdell tells NewsChannel 9.

Pulaski Schools Superintendent Tom Jennings says of the gift to seniors: “I was floored, what an extraordinary gesture. The Pulaski community we take a great deal of pride in the ways we support each other.”

Lobdell says, “Hopefully our goal is to push other companies forward to make a positive impact on the next generation of leaders which are our seniors that are graduating from high school.”

“Hopefully my classmates and I will look in the future and use this as a moment to pass forward and to give to others and continue the act of kindness,” says the University of Rochester bound McConnell.

The gift comes with no strings attached and each senior can choose how they want to use it.

