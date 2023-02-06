PULASKI, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Pulaski man was arrested on child pornography charges on Monday, February 6, 2023, according to New York State Police.

58-year-old, John J. Brault of Pulaski, was arrested after a search warrant was executed at his home after approximately nine cyber tips including over 1,900 images of child pornography were found.

According to New York State Police, the warrant was executed without incident and after forensic examinations, Police found many files related to the investigation.

Brault was charged with the following:

Five counts of Promoting a Sexual Performance by a Child, a class “D” felony

Three counts of Possessing a Sexual Performance by a Child, a class “E” felony

New York State Police in Pulaski was assisted by Troop D Computer Crime Unit (CCU), Homeland Security Investigations, and State Police Pulaski BCI.