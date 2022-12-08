OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Oswego County Sheriff’s Office arrested 30-year-old James Gleason of Pulaski on Wednesday, December 7.

Gleason was arrested for Attempted Rape in the first degree, Sexual Abuse in the first degree, and Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

These charges come from an investigation that began in August, after determining that Gleason was attempting to have sexual intercourse with a 3-year-old.

Gleason was arraigned in Oswego County CAP Court and remanded to Oswego County Jail instead of $25,000 cash or $50,000 bond. An order of protection was issued for the victim in this crime.