Pulaski man pleads guilty to federal child pornography charges

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) — 34-year-old Christopher Hoyt plead guilty Thursday to child pornography charges in U.S. District Court in Syracuse.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office says Hoyt pleaded to one count each of transportation of child pornography, distribution of child pornography, receipt of child pornography, and possession of child pornography.
As part of his guilty plea, Hoyt admitted using several social media platforms to share child porn images with others and to receive those images. At the time of his arrest, Hoyt admitted that he had 1,445 images and 32 videos of child pornography on his cell phone.
He’s scheduled for sentencing January 5 and could face five to 20 years in prison.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Tell Me Something Good: Lacey and Lily
- NBT Bank Stadium getting renovations done
- On 9/11 anniversary, congressmen disagree on greatest terror threat to U.S.
- WATCH: Head Coach Joe Judge Media Availability 9/11
- Cornell University infection rate under 1%
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App