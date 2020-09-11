Pulaski man pleads guilty to federal child pornography charges

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) — 34-year-old Christopher Hoyt plead guilty Thursday to child pornography charges in U.S. District Court in Syracuse.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says Hoyt pleaded to one count each of transportation of child pornography, distribution of child pornography, receipt of child pornography, and possession of child pornography.

As part of his guilty plea, Hoyt admitted using several social media platforms to share child porn images with others and to receive those images. At the time of his arrest, Hoyt admitted that he had 1,445 images and 32 videos of child pornography on his cell phone.

He’s scheduled for sentencing January 5 and could face five to 20 years in prison.

