Pulaski school bus forced off the road to avoid police chase

NEDROW, N.Y. (WSYR) — Onondaga County Sheriff’s deputies say a Pulaski School District bus slid off the road on Monday afternoon, after pulling over to avoid a police chase.

According to a message on the district’s website, the bus was transporting the girls varsity and JV basketball teams to Lafayette for their games. The driver pulled over to the shoulder because of the other vehicle’s erratic driving. The bus then slid off the road.

Message posted to the Pulaski School District website

Students were taken to Lafayette Central School where they were evaluated by EMS personnel and then released to their parents or coaches. No one was hurt.