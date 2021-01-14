Pulaski schools to close Friday for vaccine clinic

A healthcare worker fills a syringe with the Oxford/AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine at the vaccine centre that has been set up in central Newcastle, Scotland Monday Jan. 11, 2021. The centre is one of the seven mass vaccination centres that opened Monday as the government continues to ramp up the coronavirus vaccination programme. (Owen Humphreys/PA via AP)

PULASKI, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Pulaski School District says Friday will be counted as a snow day so district employees can get the COVID-19 vaccine.

There will be no in-person or remote classes Friday.

In a post to the district’s website, Superintendent Tom Jennings said “We remain committed to doing all we can to provide for the safety and well-being of the staff, students, and families of our school district.”