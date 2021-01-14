Pulaski schools to close Friday for vaccine clinic

PULASKI, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Pulaski School District says Friday will be counted as a snow day so district employees can get the COVID-19 vaccine.
There will be no in-person or remote classes Friday.
In a post to the district’s website, Superintendent Tom Jennings said “We remain committed to doing all we can to provide for the safety and well-being of the staff, students, and families of our school district.”
