Pumpkin season is in full swing at Tim’s Pumpkin Patch

MARIETTA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Spooky season is officially here, and what better way to celebrate than picking pumpkins?

Hundreds of pumpkins can be seen from miles away at Tim’s Pumpkin Patch, and the only thing they are missing is a new home. The pumpkin patch in Marietta has a total of 70 acres that are filled with just pumpkins.

“We have 40 acres that you can actually take a wheelbarrow out or whatever you want to do and like pick your own. Then we have the 30 acres that we hand pick and bring down here and put on pallets out in the front yard,” says Tim Leubner, owner of Tim’s Pumpkin Patch.

There are nearly 60 different variety of pumpkins to choose from at Tim’s Pumpkin Patch, and as for this year’s crop, its about average.

“They are not huge like they were last year, but they are a pretty decent crop. There’s about two thirds of the amount we had last year, so there’s a little bit less but they’re really good,” says Leubner.

Picking pumpkins isn’t the only thing you can do at the patch, you can also visit animals. Tim’s Pumpkin Patch has its own barn, where you can find a miniature donkey, sheep, goats, rabbits, pigs, roosters and other friendly animals. People can feed and pet the animals too.

In addition to visiting the barn animals, there are also tractor wagon rides, a corn maze, a hay maze and even a bakery. The bakery is filled with all types of homemade baked goods, including donuts, muffins, pies, cupcakes, whoopie pies and much more.

“We have a brew barn where we serve all sorts of local New York drinks and we have a band every Friday night from 7 to 10,” says Leubner.

Leubner says the entire patch is 100 acres, which allows people to social distance if they do not feel safe. He also added, that business this year has busy and it keeps growing each year.

Tim’s Pumpkin Patch is open seven days a week from to 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. The patch will close after October 31.

Click here for more details on Tim’s Pumpkin Patch!