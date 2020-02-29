Puppy and pigeon make unlikely pair in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A rescue organization in Rochester has brought together two unlikely friends.
Herman the Pigeon suffered neurological damage more than a year ago and can no longer fly.
The Mia Foundation took him in. The organization helps animals with special needs and birth defects.
Herman was paired with little Lundy, a chihuahua puppy that can’t walk and the two really hit it off.
They started cuddling almost immediately. The foundation raised $6,000 in two days after posting their picture on social media.
People who love these two can also pre-order a book about them.
