Puppy wish comes true for 5-year-old Teagan

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Teagan Christophersen, a 5-year-old from Oxford, N.Y., has neuroblastoma — a cancer commonly found in the adrenal glands.

She loves all things princess, the colors pink and purple, McDonald’s, and donuts (but only the frosted ones). When asked about her wish, however, she didn’t hesitate. “I wish to have a puppy!”

Finding puppies, especially during COVID-19, can be challenging. Teagan was frequently visited by Chewy, a Leonberger therapy dog, during her treatment at the Albany Medical Center. While Leonbergers were considered, she ultimately settled on a Siberian Husky.

Bandit met Teagan, her mother Angela, and her brothers Ryze and Caden with a few Bristol-Myers Squibb employees and Make-A-Wish staff at the MOST. Bandit arrived with the help of Puppy Spot, a Make-A-Wish partner. Bristol-Myers Squibb helped with financial resources and a special $25,000 gift to make sure that Teagan and Bandit had everything they needed for their new life together.





Make-A-Wish Central New York President and CEO Diane Kupperman said, “The exceptional $25,000 gift from Bristol-Myers Squibb Syracuse site is not only helping to grant Teagan’s wish but a second one as well. This type of community partnership and engagement is instrumental to our ability to grant the wishes of Central New York children living with critical illnesses.”

Kupperman also mentioned that there are more than 190 eligible children waiting for wishes — some of which have waited nearly two years or more due to the pandemic.

Make-A-Wish Central New York was founded in 1985 and has granted nearly 2,000 wishes for children in the 15 counties it helps. To lend support or learn more, visit cny.wish.org or call 315-475-WISH.