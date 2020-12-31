Pups on a plane fly into Hancock Airport for Helping Hounds Dog Rescue

NEW YORK (NEWS10) – New York Attorney General Letitia James and Gov. Cuomo announced that the state will renew, for the ninth time, an order to halt the collection of medical and student debt owed to the state of New York that has been specifically referred to the Office of the Attorney General (OAG) for collection — with limited exceptions — through Jan. 31, 2021.

In response to continuing financial impairments resulting from the spread of COVID-19, the OAG will again renew orders, taking effect tomorrow morning and going through Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021. After this period, the OAG will reassess the needs of state residents for another possible extension. Additionally, the OAG will accept applications for suspension of all other types of debt owed to the state of New York and referred to the OAG for collection.