Pups on a plane fly into Hancock Airport for Helping Hounds Dog Rescue

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Puppies on a plane! That’s right. Earlier in December, dogs on their way to Helping Hounds Dog Rescue arrived for the first time by plane at the Syracuse Hancock International Airport. After the long journey, the pups made their way to the rescue where they’ll wait to find their forever homes in Central New York.
