Purple Heart presented to family of late Minoa veteran

MINOA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Purple Heart was presented to the family of a late veteran from Minoa on Wednesday.

Ernest Carhart served in the Army during WWI and was severely wounded in France in 1918. His military records were destroyed in a fire in 1971, which made it difficult for his family to prove his service.

Thanks to a little research that began about 20 years ago, his grandson was able to track down his records and take the necessary steps to get a Purple Heart medal for his grandfather.

“I started doing some research on my grandfather’s unit there and that kind of started it,” said Carhart’s grandson, Eric Lorraine. “And that was 20 years ago. And it’s just kind of culminated in the last year.”

The Purple Heart is given to service members of the U.S. Armed Forces who have been wounded or killed as a result of hostile actions while actively serving our country.

The Purple Heart is America’s oldest military award.

