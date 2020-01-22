Purple Heart presented to family of late Minoa veteran

MINOA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Purple Heart was presented to the family of a late veteran from Minoa on Wednesday.
Ernest Carhart served in the Army during WWI and was severely wounded in France in 1918. His military records were destroyed in a fire in 1971, which made it difficult for his family to prove his service.
Thanks to a little research that began about 20 years ago, his grandson was able to track down his records and take the necessary steps to get a Purple Heart medal for his grandfather.
“I started doing some research on my grandfather’s unit there and that kind of started it,” said Carhart’s grandson, Eric Lorraine. “And that was 20 years ago. And it’s just kind of culminated in the last year.”
The Purple Heart is given to service members of the U.S. Armed Forces who have been wounded or killed as a result of hostile actions while actively serving our country.
The Purple Heart is America’s oldest military award.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Study: NYS ranks low for DUI issues
- Family Healthcast: 1/22/20
- NY bill would create abortion access fund
- SUNY Albany becomes a tobacco free campus
- How does your Salvation Army donation impact who it helps: Your Stories
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App