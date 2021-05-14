Purpose Farm focused on rebuild, plans to host kids this summer

BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It has been nearly three months since Purpose Farm lost its barn and more than 20 animals in a fire.



As of Friday, Founder Sandra Seabrook was still working to find a builder for their barn and caring for animals. Many contractors she has reached out to are booked up with projects.

Starting in July, the farm will host kids once again.



“We are going 100 percent full force with youth sessions,” she said. “They will start in July and continue right until November as they always have.”

Animals on the farm included donkeys, birds, pigs, goats, and alpacas. The fire killed 20 of the animals, including a couple of pigs, most of the goats, and all the birds.

For those who can help with donations of hay and other contributions. The email is = riseuppurposefarm@gmail.com. Visit the farm’s Facebook here.

