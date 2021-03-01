Purpose Farm in Baldwinsville still in need after large barn fire

BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The folks that run Purpose Farm in Baldwinsville, devastated by a barn fire last week, say they are grateful for the monetary donations and donations of hay from the community but the farm says it is still in need of hay.

The farm lost its barn and more than 20 animals in the fire.

The farm also has a new email address for those who are able to help with donations of hay and other contirbutions.

The new email is riseuppurposefarm@gmail.com.

Animals that are on the farm include donkeys, birds, pigs, goats, and alpacas. The fire killed numerous animals, including a couple of pigs, most of the goats, and all of the birds.