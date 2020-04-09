Quaran-cleaning? Hold on to those donations for the Rescue Mission

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Clearing out the clutter while staying home, otherwise known as quaran-cleaning? Well, the Rescue Mission is asking everyone to hold on to their donations until stay-home orders are lifted.

Rescue Mission drop-off sites and Thrifty Shopper stores are all closed until Governor Cuomo’s “New York on Pause” order is lifted. This is the order that shuts down nonessential businesses and asks New Yorkers to stay home. To date, it has been extended to April 29.

While the Rescue Mission is still open to help those in need, it’s donation drop-off sites and Thrifty Shoppers are considered nonessential.

There will be no staff at these sites to take donations which could result in stolen or ruined items.