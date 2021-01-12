‘Queen of kids’ music’ Laurie Berkner to perform virtual concert benefitting CNY Diaper Bank

LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — “The Queen of kids’ music” Laurie Berkner is hosting a virtual concert benefitting the CNY Diaper Bank on Friday, January 26.

Berkner is a highly acclaimed children’s musical artist with well-known hits including “We Are the Dinosaurs”, “The Goldfish”, and “Rocketship Run”.

“The CNY Diaper Bank is absolutely thrilled to announce that the one and only Laurie Berkner will be treating our supporters to a live, virtual performance featuring some of her most requested hits,” said Michela Hugo, founder of the CNY Diaper Bank. “We are grateful for Laurie’s support and for the opportunity to fundraise for our diaper distribution program, which has doubled in the past year as more families in our area struggle to make ends meet.”

The CNY Diaper Bank works with partner agencies to distribute more than 185,000 diapers to families in need each month.

The virtual concert is free, but a donation of $35 is suggested per family. All proceeds go to the CNY Diaper Bank’s diaper distribution program, keeping babies dry, clean, and healthy. Families can preregister at CNYDiaperBank.org to receive a Zoom link, which will provide access to the show.

For more information about the CNY Diaper Bank, please visit CNYDiaperBank.org.